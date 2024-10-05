Car crashes into Berkeley home, minor injuries reported

article

Two cars collided with each other Friday afternoon in Berkeley, causing one of the cars to strike a nearby home, Berkeley police said.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Channing Way. Both drivers suffered minor injuries, and no one inside the home was injured, police said.

It's unclear if there were any passengers and how many people were inside the home.

Video of the incident showed the car that crashed into the home covered in police tape with airbags deployed.

A Berkeley fire engine was also seen at the scene.

Neither Berkeley Fire nor police shared what the circumstances were that led up to the crash.