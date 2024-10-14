Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Fremont apartment complex, catches fire

Published  October 14, 2024 10:03pm PDT
Fremont
A car crashed into an apartment building in Fremont on Monday night, forcing evacuations, officials say. No one in the building was injured, but the condition of the driver was unknown.

The accident happened at around 7 p.m. on Warm Springs Boulevard between South Grimmer Boulevard and Tavis Place. 

A white Tesla smashed into the Embark apartment complex. Fortunately, no one inside the building was hurt. 

Fire department officials said the first floor of the new complex is for commercial tenants and that it's currently empty. The apartments are upstairs. 

The crash caused a fire in the building. 

"The vehicle caught fire while it was still in the building, so out of caution we evacuated the entire building for everyone's safety. Then we decided to pull the vehicle out once we got the fire knocked down enough to pull the vehicle out of the building," said Fire Battalion Chief Dan Brunicardi with the Fremont Fire Department. 

The driver was still in the vehicle when it was removed from the building. Their condition was not immediately known. 

KTVU has reached out to the Fremont Police Department for more information. We will update this story when we hear back or learn more details. 

Fire officials said once the smoke clears, residents will be able to return to their apartments. 

