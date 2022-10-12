Car crashes into Livermore apartment

A driver was speeding before crashing into a Livermore on Tuesday night, firefighters said.

The car was badly damaged and the driver was possibly ejected from the vehicle during the collision, firefighters said.

The driver, who was not identified, was found on the front lawn of the apartment complex on Murieta Boulevard. The driver was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

"It would appear it was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and made maybe 50 to 60 yards of contact with other objects before coming to rest," said Livermore Fire Chief Dan Moyles.

The railing of the complex/s staircase withstood minor damage from the crash.