Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

By KTVU staff
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. 

According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. 

Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done to property. 

Officials say similar incidents have happened across the Willow Glen community. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San José Police Department. 


 