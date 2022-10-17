San Jose gambling den raided, police say

article

Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property.

Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests.

There were casino machines, seven ounces of cocaine, a lab for making crack, and property stolen from retail businesses.

The home was near the intersection of Avenue B and the North Capitol Expressway. It was raided on October 13.

Neighbors told KTVU that they had complained to police about the underground casino. Police speaking to KTVU on the day of the raid would not confirm that they were looking into illegal gambling but simply said that their special operations team was conducting an operation.

The seven people were arrested were identified, although the exact changes against each person was not specified by police.

They were identified as Nhu Huynh, 48, Anita Nguyen, 53, Truong Trang, 51, Dat Nguyen, 46, Thang Nguyen, 54, Phuoc Nguyen, 52, and Quynh Pham, 35.