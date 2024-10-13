Car engulfed in flames after crash, trapped driver dies

The Brief Two cars collided with each other in Antioch, killing one of the drivers The driver's car was engulfed in flames after the second driver crashed into it The second driver sustained minor injuries



A car crash turned fatal when a driver was trapped and unable to escape his car when it became engulfed in flames in Antioch Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. when a blue Ford -150 and gray Honda CR-V collided with each other on SR-4, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to their initial investigation, the Honda driver became disabled in Lane 4 for reasons currently unknown and the Ford driver driving on SR-4 eastbound crashed into the Honda's rear. The crash caused the Honda to become fully engulfed in flames, the CHP said.

The Honda driver was trapped inside, unable to escape. CHP officials said the driver died from injuries he sustained at the scene.

The Ford driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

DUI is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, CHP officials said. It's unclear if other factors are in play.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP Contra Costa at (925) 646-4980 or email 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.