Car fire on I-580 near Altamont Pass spreads to vegetation

A car fire caused major traffic delays Friday near the Altamont Pass after flames spread to nearby vegetation, officials said.

Authorities said the vehicle caught fire along eastbound Interstate 580 east of Grant Line and Midway roads in Livermore.

The blaze spread to brush along the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol closed all eastbound lanes and warned motorists to expect significant delays east of North Flynn Road. Two lanes were reopened around 4 p.m.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether there were any victims.

It remains unclear what sparked the initial car fire.