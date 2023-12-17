Car found ablaze after violent carjacking in Redwood City

Police are searching for a man suspected to have carjacked a person before lighting their car on fire Friday night, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

The incident began around 7:11 p.m., when a person was sitting inside a green Toyota Camry in front of an apartment complex at the 1400 block of Marshall Street. Police say a single, unidentified suspect struck the victim in the back of the head before ripping them out of their car.

The suspect then took the car and drove away. By 8:06 p.m., the victim's vehicle was found ablaze near the corner of Bay Road and Charter Street.

The suspect is described as Black man who is about six feet tall and heavyset. He was reportedly wearing a mask and a orange construction jacket or vest. Police say he was last seen running north on Bay Road, and they believe the suspect may have suffered burns or other injuries from the fire.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact RCPD at 650-780-7100. Anonymous callers can leave a tip at 650-780-7110.

