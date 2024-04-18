Man dies after car goes over Devil's Slide cliff in San Mateo County

A man is dead after his car went over the Devil's Slide cliff in San Mateo County, authorities say.

The call came in shortly before 12:40 p.m. that a car went over the side of Highway 1 and landed 200 feet down at Gray Whale Cove near Pacifica.

Officials found a man inside the car and extricated him, but he was declared dead at around 1:45 p.m.

Crews are on-site to recover the vehicle. One-way traffic is currently in place in the area.

No cause for the crash has been identified at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.