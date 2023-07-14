Car reportedly drove off a cliff on Highway 1



A car reportedly drove off a cliff near on Highway 1 near Scott Creek Bridge in Santa Cruz County.

CalTrans said that one-way traffic control is in place just north of Scott Creek Bridge following a "vehicle incident."

It is unknown how many victims are involved, but KTVU's SkyFOX showed at least one vehicle in shallow water in the ocean and one victim on a gurney as emergency personnel respond to the scene.

Screenshot from KTVU's SkyFOX footage.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.