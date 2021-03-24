Car slams into and kills woman at Santa Rosa homeless encampment

article

Santa Rosa police are trying to determine whether a deadly crash at a homeless encampment was intentional.

Investigators say the incident began with a fight between two men Tuesday night.

Police say the assailant then got into a car, drove down Roberts Avenue, crossed two eastbound lanes, and ended up running over a woman and a tent she was standing in front of along Roberts Avenue.

The area leads to Joe Rodota Trail.

The driver then left the car and ran from the scene, and police officers have been looking for him ever since.

Advertisement

"We don't know any speeds at this point," said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin. "We have our speed evidence technicians who are collecting information, photographs, and all the evidence out here."

The woman was pinned under the car and had to be extricated from firefighters, but she died at the scene.

Investigators have been looking to find her identity.

Police say they are trying to figure out if the crash was deliberate or an accident.

Authorities were first told that the initial fight may have involved a shooting, but officers found no evidence of gunfire.

The victim in the fight was taken to the hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.