Carjacking suspect in standoff with police in San Leandro

A carjacking suspect was barricaded and in a standoff with police in San Leandro on Friday, according to authorities.

The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said the alleged carjacking occurred around 4:15 p.m. Monday in Hayward. The suspect was identified as Billie Hughes.

Officials said the stolen car was found parked in front of Arco gas station at 712 Lewelling Blvd. in San Leandro with Hughes allegedly in the driver's sear.

Officials said Hughes barricaded herself in the car and refused to exit. EBRPD officers and helicopter assistance arrived at the scene during negotiations.

Hughes eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody after an hour and a half later. She was given medical treatment at the scene before being booked into the Santa Rita Jail.