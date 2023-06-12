Carjacking suspects, linked to homicide, killed in fiery crash in San Leandro following chase

A high-speed chase of suspected carjackers, who were in a vehicle linked to a homicide in Manteca, ended in San Leandro early Monday morning with the fiery death of two suspects, investigators said.

A third person in the car, a teenage girl, was injured.

The homicide happened outside a gym on Sunday night in the 1300 block of West Yosemite Avenue in Manteca. The family of the victim, identified by coroner's officials as 23-year-old Ashley Waters of Stockton, told KCRA that the woman was shot while picking up her boyfriend.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said it later received an alert that the vehicle the suspects were in, a 2007 gray Toyota Camry, was located in Oakland and a chase ensued. That vehicle was reported to be carjacked from a victim in Oakland earlier on Sunday, investigators said.

The suspects fled at a high rate of speed onto northbound Interstate 880, near the Interstate 880 junction. "Deputies attempted to make a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver ignored the activated lights and sirens of the marked patrol vehicles," sheriff's officials said.

The suspects then went on to exit the freeway, speeding through San Leandro, according to the sheriff's office. San Leandro police attempted to stop the vehicle on Davis Street near Preda Street, by deploying so-called Stop Sticks, a tire deflation device to immobilize the vehicle.

"The driver of the vehicle tried to evade those stop sticks and go around but ultimately collided head-on with a tree," sheriff's investigators said.

The vehicle caught fire and two men, the driver and the passenger in the front seat, were killed.

A third person, described as a 14-year-old girl, was in a rear passenger seat. She attempted to get out of the vehicle, but her foot was trapped. Sheriff’s officials said deputies managed to free her and get her out of the vehicle.

"The other two people were not able to get out before the vehicle was engulfed," sheriff's officials said.

There’s no word on the suspects’ identities.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials, who did not give details on her condition.

Sheriff's officials said that during their investigation, they learned the carjacked vehicle was also involved in Sunday night's homicide in Manteca and that a firearm was found inside the vehicle.

Officials said it was unclear at the moment if the gun was associated with the killing.

Davis Street between Orchard Avenue and Pierce Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours early Monday morning.