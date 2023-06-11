18-year-old woman shot to death, 6 others injured at Antioch birthday party

A huge weekend birthday party for a teenager in Antioch turned violent when an 18-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured by gunfire.

Sgt. Kendall Price said they are looking for "multiple" shooters.

The gunfire broke out in the 3300 block of Sunset Lane about Sunday about 1 a.m. where police told KTVU that as many as a hundred people attended a party. Many in the crowd were younger than 18.

Officials said a birthday party was going on for a 19-year-old man when "uninvited guests" arrived.

Someone started firing and seven people were hit: Two 18-year-olds, two 19-year-olds and two 20-year-olds.

An 18-year-old woman died at the hospital.

The others are expected to survive.

Video from the scene shows police gathering bullet casings and medics carrying a stretcher out of the home.

Neighbors who live in the area described a chaotic scene as dozens of people fled the party to escape the gunfire.

"I saw a couple girls and people by the door hiding behind the bushes," said a man who asked to remain anonymous. "You can see their footprints right there in the rocks they were running around like crazy."

Antioch police are investigating and haven't identified suspects or persons of interest. They did acknowledge that they had been to the "area" before, but "this family and the people there are new to us."

Meanwhile, dozens of Antioch police officers are on administrative leave right now. Nearly half of the department's force is under investigation by the FBI because of racist and homophobic text messages exchanged between some officers.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe said that's not helping the situation.

"We should be able to prevent these types of things from happening with an adequate police presence on our streets," Thorpe said.