Carl's Jr. restaurant in Monterey burns down in fire

article

A Carl's Jr. restaurant in Monterey burned down Thursday morning in a fire in what officials say is a "total loss."

Monterey Fire crews responded to the fast food restaurant on 902 Lighthouse Avenue around 6:35 a.m. The fire prompted a second-alarm response, bringing dozens of fire personnel from the Monterey Fire Department and neighboring fire agencies to fight the flames.

The Monterey and Pacific Grove Police Departments also responded to the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Second-alarm fire at Carl's Jr. in Monterey. Photo: City of Monterey via social media

Dig deeper:

While crews were battling the blaze, the roof and several walls collapsed, officials said.

The fire did not spread to any nearby businesses and no injuries to fire crews or civilians were reported, officials said.

KTVU reached out to Carl's Jr. corporate office for comment but did not hear back before publication.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.