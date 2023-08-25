Carlos Santana apologizes for 'insensitive' anti-transgender comments

Legendary Bay Area musician Carlos Santana is apologizing for making anti-transgender remarks during a concert last month in New Jersey.

"I am sorry for my insensitive comments," he wrote on Facebook. "They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended."

A video from the New Jersey concert last month recently began circulating on social media, where Santana can be heard sharing his thoughts on someone transitioning.

"When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right," Santana can be heard saying. "Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man — that’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that."

In the clip, Santana also mentions comedian Dave Chappelle, saying, "I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle," while bringing his hands together.

Chappelle has previously faced criticism for his anti-LGTBQ remarks.