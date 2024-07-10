Carmel-by-the-Sea homes have no street addresses
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA - Street addresses are missing in parts of in Carmel.
A new city report highlights the potential safety risks that comes with that.
In the report, Carmel's police say the lack of numbered addresses impacts emergency response capabilities.
It can also slow down ambulance services, which account for 15- to 20-% of the city's medical emergencies.
Some people in Carmel-by-the-Sea say public safety is a valid reason to have addresses.
"I think it helps in emergency situations," Alfred Spallino said. "Easier to find your house if there's a problem, easier for mail delivery."
For now, the report shows Monterey County fire dispatchers have a mapping system for the city which has proved useful in emergency situations.