4 Bay Area residents charged in Capitol riot await fate

A year after the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., criminal cases against four Bay Area residents are making their way through the court.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the government wants justice.

"The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last," Garland said.

Mariposa Castro of Gilroy has pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol last Jan. 6.

Federal prosecutors built a case against her with the help of her own videos she posted on Facebook, in which she exclaims, "We're going in the Capitol! We're in!" Authorities also referred to an Instagram account for her yoga studio and tea lounge.

Castro, who has made no secret of her support for former President Trump, is set to be sentenced next month.

In a statement, her attorney Elisa Amato said, "She came to the Capitol grounds with a peace flag because she believes in peaceful demonstrations, gatherings and rallies."

Daniel Goodwyn, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys and a San Francisco web developer, was indicted, also with the help of video footage.

In one post, authorities say Goodwyn wrote, "I didn't break or take anything but I went inside for a couple minutes."

Daniel Shaw was arrested just last month in Santa Rosa. He was arrested with the help of another defendant also charged in the Capitol siege.

And Evan Neumann of Mill Valley remains at large after being indicted on charges of assaulting law enforcement during the attack.

Investigators say he was caught on camera inside the Capitol wearing a gas mask while punching and violently pushing police officers.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Officials say he may be in Belarus.

"The Justice Department remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law," Garland said.