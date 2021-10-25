Cash, drugs, guns, flame thrower seized in Oakland illegal 'gambling shack' bust

article

Oakland Police Department are investigating an illegal casino gambling operation that has already landed three arrests and the seizure of weapons, drugs and even a flame thrower.

Police on Monday said a search warrant was conducted at the operation's location at 1400 17th Avenue at International Boulevard on October 14.

Among the items recovered by officers were four loaded firearms, a 50 round drum magazine, a flame thrower and $17,500 in cash, police said.

Oakland police investigate illegal gambling operation.

OPD said officers also recovered eight gambling machines, a quarter pound of suspected meth, and a large amount of tar heroin packaged for distribution inside of what they described as a "gambling shack."

Two people were arrested during the search warrant, while a total of 11 people were detained. A third person, who is believed to have been running the operation, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

The operation remains under investigation. Police said if you have any information to call (510) 238-3728.