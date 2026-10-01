Castro Valley hit-and-run crash kills 57-year-old pedestrian

The Brief A 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon in Castro Valley. The victim was walking in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle struck him and fled, according to the CHP. Investigators have identified a potential vehicle and driver and are working to make contact.



A hit-and-run crash in Castro Valley on Thursday afternoon left a 57-year-old man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jesus Aguilar of the CHP’s Hayward division said the crash happened around 1:29 p.m. at the intersection of Somerset and Anita avenues.

Victim was in crosswalk

What we know:

The man was walking in a marked crosswalk with the walk signal activated when a vehicle struck him and fled, Aguilar said. He died at the scene.

A neighbor told KTVU that several people stopped to help, including a nurse who performed CPR.

Investigators have identified a potential vehicle and driver involved in the crash and are working to contact them, Aguilar said.

What we don't know:

He could not confirm whether the vehicle was speeding.

Neighbors raise safety concerns

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the road was recently repaved and that drivers have been traveling faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit.

"It’s not surprising to me that something like this happens," said Larry, who lives in the area. "I walk here all the time, and I have to be very careful crossing the street."

"This corner and this intersection have been dangerous for years," Michelle Arteaga said. "Finally, we have the sidewalks and the crosswalk, so it’s helpful. But people don’t stop. People go really fast on this road."