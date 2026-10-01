Castro Valley hit-and-run crash kills 57-year-old pedestrian
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A hit-and-run crash in Castro Valley on Thursday afternoon left a 57-year-old man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Jesus Aguilar of the CHP’s Hayward division said the crash happened around 1:29 p.m. at the intersection of Somerset and Anita avenues.
Victim was in crosswalk
What we know:
The man was walking in a marked crosswalk with the walk signal activated when a vehicle struck him and fled, Aguilar said. He died at the scene.
A neighbor told KTVU that several people stopped to help, including a nurse who performed CPR.
Investigators have identified a potential vehicle and driver involved in the crash and are working to contact them, Aguilar said.
What we don't know:
He could not confirm whether the vehicle was speeding.
Neighbors raise safety concerns
What they're saying:
Neighbors said the road was recently repaved and that drivers have been traveling faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit.
"It’s not surprising to me that something like this happens," said Larry, who lives in the area. "I walk here all the time, and I have to be very careful crossing the street."
"This corner and this intersection have been dangerous for years," Michelle Arteaga said. "Finally, we have the sidewalks and the crosswalk, so it’s helpful. But people don’t stop. People go really fast on this road."
The Source: This story is based on information from Sgt. Jesus Aguilar of the California Highway Patrol’s Hayward division.