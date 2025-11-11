The Brief A father of nine was killed after an alleged road rage crash led to a deadly fight in Castro Valley. Family identified the victim as 49-year-old Jason Elola. The suspect, 37-year-old Martin Davis Jr., was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Santa Rita Jail. Loved ones remember Elola as a loving father and protector who was trying to make sure his family was safe when the confrontation turned fatal.



The victim who died after a fight stemming from an alleged road rage crash in Castro Valley over the weekend was identified as a father of nine.

The family identified the victim as 49year-old Jason Elola.

Family outing turns tragic

What we know:

Elola, his wife, and two young daughters had been out Saturday celebrating their son's 18th birthday in San Francisco. On their way home, they decided to make one last stop.

"They wanted to stop for some ice cream at my dad’s favorite ice cream place he used to take us as kids — Loard’s," said the victim's son, Angel Elola.

Angel Elola said a vehicle allegedly struck the back of his father’s car as he exited the freeway.

"My dad, the protector he is, wanted to make sure his wife, five-month-old baby, and 5-year-old daughter were OK," he said. "He got out and wanted to see what the issue was."

Angel Elola described his father as not being a confrontational man and said he was trying to de-escalate the situation.

"As he got out, it just happened really quick," Angel Elola said.

The confrontation

The backstory:

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said the road rage crash happened around 7:40 p.m. near Wilbeam and Norbridge avenues.

According to investigators, a fight broke out between Elola and 37-year-old Martin Davis Jr. following the crash.

When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found Elola wounded. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Angel Elola believes his father may have suffered a head injury, though the coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Elola’s wife said the suspect’s dark-colored SUV had swerved into their lane after they exited the freeway.

"When my husband went to get around him at the stoplight, he kept hitting the back of our car. We were scared. My husband got out to protect us," Gabrielle Elola said.

Gabrielle Elola said she didn’t see the actual fight but saw her husband lying on the ground moments later.

"I couldn’t get out of the car fast enough and run over to him," she recalled. "He was on the floor. He couldn’t see me. He couldn’t talk to me."

Authorities have not confirmed whether Davis intentionally rammed his vehicle into Elola’s car.

Davis initially left the scene but later called CHP’s non-emergency line to report his involvement, authorities said. He was told to return and cooperated with investigators.

Davis was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains behind bars at Santa Rita Jail, according to jail records.

Remembering a devoted father

What they're saying:

"He was the type of person you could count on if you needed him," said Elola's cousin, Joseph Munoz. "I can count on one hand the people like that in my life."

Munoz said Elola was "one of the best fathers I’ve ever seen."

Angel Elola said he wants his father remembered for his jolly spirit and big heart.

"The nicest, most inviting, loving man that anyone ever knew," he said.

He urged others to think before acting in moments of anger.

"Something can happen so quick, and it can impact families more than you’ll ever know," Angel Elola said. "There's nine kids and four grandkids who have been widely affected."

Wife: 'Never going to get him back'

What they're saying:

Gabrielle Elola said her family’s life will never be the same.

"This person didn’t have to take my husband," she said. "He could have drove away. He could have done anything else — but this... You can’t just take somebody away from their family. We’re never going to get him back."

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and ease the financial strain following Elola’s death.