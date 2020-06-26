CDC expands the number of people who might be at risk for COVID-19

The director of the Centers for Disease Control is warning Americans to remain vigilant during the July Fourth holiday, with the nation seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, just as a new poll shows virus fatigue setting in.

An AP/NORC survey taken June 11-15, shows the number of Americans worried about getting an infection has dropped from 78% in April to 68% in June. Support also dropped for stay-at-home orders, from 80% support in April to 50% in June.

"I'm still concerned a little bit, but over the last couple months my concern has come down a little bit, I'm starting to see people more often and ready for things to get back to normal," said Tyler Boyce, a 19-year-old from Martinez who says he wants to get back to college.

"I think people have gotten more lax in the last two to three weeks as these progressions in the different stages...people are getting antsy," said James Rueter of Martinez.

"I go to a lot of places and I see a lot of people not wearing a mask at all," said Richard Allen, a Richmond resident.

"I'm very concerned. It has been a very big impact on myself and people around me," said Sonja Sample of Crockett.

The U.S. now has reported more than 2.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, but the CDC warns the number of people who have had the coronavirus might be as high as 20 million or 6% of Americans.

"Our best estimate right now is for every case that was reported there actually were 10 other infections, but in the past we didn't aggressively pursue diagnostics in young, asymptomatic individuals," said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

The concern now is that young people, infected but asymptomatic, might be driving the surge in coronavirus cases.

"Earlier this week the MMWR put out a report about a cluster of infections that occurred in college students coming back from spring break," said Dr. Jay Butler, the CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, referring to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published by the CDC.

Just this week, 22 states saw an uptick of 20% or more in confirmed coronavirus cases, forcing some governors to rethink reopening.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday, after the state saw yet another day of record cases, he's canceling elective surgeries to preserve hospital capacity.

The CDC also warned that data now shows it isn't just older people at risk.

On Thursday, the CDC expanded its list to include people who are pregnant, obese, have Type 2 diabetes, heart problems or other underlying conditions. The CDC's website states "An estimated 60 percent of American adults have at least one chronic medical condition."

The CDC also added three new symptoms of the novel coronavirus: congestion or runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea are now included on the list with fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and muscle or body aches -- along with others.

"This outbreak is not over. The pandemic is not over. The most powerful tool that we have, powerful weapon, is social distancing," said Dr. Redfield.