Central Marin Police search for school intruder

article

(BCN) – Central Marin police are investigating an incident that occurred at a high school in San Anselmo on Friday.

A man approached a 15-year-old student at High School 1327, formerly Sir Francis Drake High School, about 2 p.m. Friday, police said.

The man tried to lure the student into a car by saying the student's parents contacted him and told him to pick up the student from school. The student ignored the claim, and the man fled.

The suspect is described as a White man, around 6 feet tall and with a muscular build. He was wearing a light-colored plaid shirt, black aviator sunglasses and military style boots.

The suspect was further identified as having a tattoo on his forearm and an unkempt appearance. His vehicle is described as a black Honda Accord or similar car.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Central Marin Police Authority at (415) 927-5150.