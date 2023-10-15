Central Valley mother charged for murder of her child

A Modesto mother was arrested and charged for the murder of a child of hers Saturday, police said.

Modesto police charged 34-year-old Mina Nazari for the death of her child. A second child was found to be unharmed at the scene.

The incident unfolded at the Crown Ridge Apartments in the 3900 block of Scenic Drive. Officers first arrived around 1 p.m. over a potential assault where they found the dead child in an apartment home.

It's unclear if Nazari is the mother of the second child too.

Police did not give the name, gender, or age of the child.