Chase, crash in Oakland leaves thousands without power

A woman was detained Friday following a high speed chase in the East Bay that ended in a crash and knocked out power to more than 5,000 PG&E customers in Oakland.

The chase began in the Hayward area about 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The officers were chasing the driver of a black Dodge Challenger, which ended up crashing into a power pole about 15 minutes later on the High Street offramp on Interstate Highway 880.

The reason for the chase has not been disclosed.

A witness who works at a tow yard next to the crash site said she saw the female driver tried to run away after the crash but ultimately was taken into custody.

The Challenger also took a fence down at the tow yard.

PG&E crews were out at the site, trying to restore power to customers.

The aftermath of a chase and car crash in Oakland near High Street. March 31, 2023

A driver took out a fence at a tow yard in Oakland. March 31, 2023

