Chemical odor permeates Martinez near refinery; flames spotted

The Contra Costa Health Department on Friday issued a health advisory because of a strong chemical odor in Martinez, possibly associated with flaring at Martinez Refining Company.

A county hazardous materials team was sent to investigate the cause of the smell, health officials said.

SkyFox flew overhead showing large, orange flames shoot from the sky at the Martinez Refining Company.

In the meantime, the health department said that people with respiratory sensitivities should stay indoors with doors and windows closed if there is an odor in their area.

