Federal agents visit Hayward elementary school

Federal agents visited a Hayward elementary school on Friday morning with a subpoena seeking information connected to a student, the school district confirmed.

The Hayward Unified School District said two officers from the Department of Homeland Security arrived at Cherryland Elementary School around 9:30 a.m. to get information related to a student, but officials have not clarified if it was a current or former student.

District declines to release details to agents

What they're saying:

"As per our protocol, the principal contacted the superintendent's office, who contacted our legal counsel," the district said in a statement. "We accepted the subpoena, but did not share any information at that time. The two officers left without incident."

The school was not placed on lockdown.

The district said it informed the school community about the visit, and that the Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership (ACILEP) responded to gather information.

Questions remain

What we don't know:

The DHS acknowledged receiving KTVU’s request for information about the visit but has not yet provided details.

The purpose of the agents’ visit and what specific information they were seeking remain unclear.