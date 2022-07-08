Chesa Boudin releases statement on way out of office as San Francisco district attorney

Just before Brooke Jenkins was sworn into office as San Francisco's new district attorney on Friday, her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, released a statement as he ushered his way out.

The politically progressive Boudin said it had been an honor to serve San Francisco.

"I am proud of the work we did to serve victims and to bring much-needed reforms and accountability to our justice system. This is work I will continue in the months and years ahead," he said.

Boudin also lauded his administration for its dedication toward creating a safer San Francisco, despite the unprecedented challenges that arose.

"I am deeply grateful for the dedicated staff at the District Attorney’s Office who work tirelessly every single day to promote justice for the people of San Francisco. Our work continues," he said.

While Boudin has not yet publicly congratulated Jenkins on her appointment, he mentioned that he has reached out to her.

"I have reached out to Brooke Jenkins to offer any assistance I can provide in ensuring a smooth transition," he wrote.

Boudin's time in office coincided with a frustrating and frightening pandemic in which viral footage of brazen shoplifting and attacks against Asian Americans drove some residents to mount a recall campaign against the former public defender.

In the June primary election, San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly to recall Boudin from office.