Chesa Boudin may run again for San Francisco district attorney, he says

Chesa Boudin is considering running for San Francisco's District Attorney again, he said in his first interview since losing the June 7 recall election.

Boudin has not ruled out running in the special election this fall or in next year's scheduled race, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"A lot of my supporters and endorsements and donors and Democratic clubs that were behind me are urging me to run now, or in 2023," Boudin told the Chronicle. "I’m committed, as I always have been my entire life, to doing the work to support our communities, to fight for a fairer system of justice."

SEE ALSO: 'It's not worth it:' Santa Clara County campaign discourages using illegal fireworks

San Francisco voters ousted Boudin earlier in June with 59.9% of the votes in favor of his recall.

The Board of Supervisors certified the election results Tuesday, marking his last ten days in office.

Mayor London Breed has yet to announce his replacement.