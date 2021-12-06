Chesa Boudin says he's working to fix broken criminal justice system

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin hit back at his critics at a rally Monday.

The embattled district attorney told attendees that he came into a broken criminal justice system and that he's working hard to fix the system and hold criminals accountable.

Boudin says his work is making the status quo uncomfortable, and that's part of the reason behind the recall.

At a rally in San Francisco's Excelsior, supporters of Boudin pushed back against the recall effort and the narrative that the district attorney is weak on crime. Proponents of Boudin consider him a reformer and said the criminal justice system as it stands now is broken and biased against the poor and people of color.

"We look forward to working more with District Attorney Boudin to re-imagine the criminal legal system into one that gets to the root causes of crime while also seeing people as deserving of dignity," said Brandie Bowen from Coleman Action Fund.

Boudin said he's worked hard to reform the system, like taking legal action against corporations or law enforcement officers who break the law. He said those efforts have brought out detractors who are behind the recall effort.

"That is the kind of approach to accountability and to safety and inclusion of all our communities that I cam committed to during the remainder of my term," said Boudin. "It is precisely because of those policies that the San Francisco Republican Party has endorsed the recall against me."

Recall organizers said the district attorney has proven ineffective and point to high profile crimes that have plagued the city since he came into office.

"With each incident over the last two years, we become more resolute in the desire to see him out of office," said Richie Greenberg from the recall campaign. "His denial of reality in regard to the need to hold criminals accountable for their actions, is a slap in the face to each and every victim."

Boudin said he's relying onlaw enforcement to bring him strong cases, and that he will ensure consequences for those who are caught committing crimes in the city.

"Across the country about 98% of criminal cases plea out. It's the exceptional case that goes to trial, that's true in San Francisco, it always has been it always will be," said Boudin. "It does not mean there's no consequences. Let's be very clear, my conviction rate for murders has gone up."

The San Francisco Police Officers Association addressed Boudin and his supporters claims that the recall is a republican-backed attempt to subvert the democratic process.

In a statement to KTVU the police union said in part, "they can keep repeating that tired narrative but 83,000 citizens of San Francisco who signed the recall effort aren't republicans. They are from all walks of life who are dissatisfied with the state of the city and the performance of the district attorney.