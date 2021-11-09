Effort to recall San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin gets certified for ballot

The petition to remove San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office has secured enough verified signatures to force a recall election.

San Francisco's Department of Elections certified the petition on Tuesday and plans to consolidate the special election with the June 7, 2022, statewide primary election.

Supporters of the campaign have already raised $1.6 million compared to those the $650,000 raised by proponents of the district attorney.

Recall organizers submitted 83,000 signatures to the Department of Elections, about 32,000 more than required.

Supporters of the city's top prosecutor said the recall campaign is just a scheme to undo some of the progressive measures aimed at reforming the criminal justice system.

"After spending $1.4 million, and using shady and misleading tactics, it's no surprise that this radical recall has bought its way onto the ballot. We saw the exact same thing happen with Governor Newsom's recall," said the Friends of Chesa Boudin campaign said in a statement. "We are confident San Francisco voters will reject this Republican-funded and endorsed effort as well."

If Boudin is voted out of office, Mayor London Breed will choose his replacement. When Boudin was elected in 2019, he defeated interim D.A. Suzy Loftus, who was installed by Breed to complete former D.A. George Gascon's term. Loftus had Breed's endorsement in the 2019 race.

Boudin was never the favorite for groups such as the SF Police Officer's Association, who were accused of trying to ‘buy’ the 2019 DA's race, having spent $650,000 in attack ads against then-candidate Boudin.

Boudin, a former public defender, has had a rocky tenure as the city's top prosecutor. Two former attorneys in his office recently quit their jobs and announced they were volunteering with the recall. They said Boudin was dangerous and not doing enough to curtail crime in San Francisco.