Chez Panisse to reopen legendary dining room in Berkeley

Chez Panisse, the world-famous restaurant in Berkeley, is reopening its dining room after being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic.

The restaurant will be open for dinner beginning March 8, Chez Panisse announced on Instagram yesterday. Guests can start making reservations online on Monday, Feb. 28.

Chez Panisse will reduce its seating capacity by 25-percent, according to the same Instagram post. All staff and guests will also be required to be fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible.

The 50-year-old restaurant closed indoor dining service at the beginning of the pandemic but has been opened for take-out service and Sunday Markets, according to SF Gate .

