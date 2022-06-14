Chicago man arrested for fatal shooting near SJSU

A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the March fatal shooting of an Antioch man near San Jose State University – the same night there was a brawl at La Victoria Taqueria.

Ronnel Spencer, 31, is suspected of gunning down Jacqui Amir Biggins, 27, about 2:44 a.m. on March 27, San Jose police said Monday in a news release.

The shooting was reported in the area of South Fourth and East San Carlos streets, where officers found Biggins with at least one gunshot wound, police said. When paramedics arrived, Biggins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release information on a motive in the shooting.

Homicide detectives conducted a multi-state investigation and identified Spencer as a suspect. Though they did not release details into why.

He was taken into custody May 15 by Chicago police on suspicion of domestic violence and firearms-related charges, police said. Spencer is a resident of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois.

Biggins' death was the city's fourth homicide in San Jose this year. As of Sunday, the number of homicides in the city had reached 16.

That same night that Spencer is accused of killing Biggins, an unrelated brawl broke out just blocks away on East San Carlos Street at a popular taqueria, nicknamed La Vic.

Guns were drawn inside the restaurant and when San Jose police arrived, they initially thought that the melee could be related to the earlier homicide. They were wrong; it was not.

But during the chaos, police fired their weapons at football player K'aun Green, who contends he wrested a gun from someone inside the restaurant to quell the violence. Green was seen exiting the restaurant with a gun held up in his left hand.

Not knowing at the time what was going on, San Jose police shot the 20-year-old four times.

Green is recovering from his injuries, but filed a federal lawsuit against the department.

