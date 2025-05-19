Child on bicycle hit by car and injured in Oakland

A child who was on their bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Oakland on Monday, fire department officials say.

This happened at the intersection of Nicol and Coolidge avenues at around 4 p.m.

The child was taken to an Oakland hospital and reportedly suffered severe head trauma. The child's exact condition is not yet clear.

We do not know if the driver involved is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing news story. We will update as we learn new details.