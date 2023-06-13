Child on bike hit by car in Concord

A child was transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a car while riding a bike in Concord, police said.

Concord police said they started to receive 911 calls around 2:15 p.m. regarding a large commercial vehicle that hit a child on a bike at the intersection of Cowell Road and Treat Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a young child with lower leg injuries, police said.

Authorities found that the child was riding their bike in the crosswalk when they were struck by a car as it turned from Treat Boulevard onto Cowell Road.

The extent of the child's leg injuries are not known. The child was taken to Oakland Children's Hospital for treatment.

It's unclear how old is the child and if they were with anyone at the time of the crash.

Video from the aftermath of the crash showed a small purple and white bike on the ground with the front wheel missing.