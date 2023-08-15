Driver strikes family at SF intersection, kills little girl being pushed in stroller

A 4-year-old girl being pushed in a stroller was struck and killed by a vehicle in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, the police department confirmed.

Police said they reported to the area of 4th and King streets at 5:15 p.m. in response to a vehicle collision. At the scene is where officers found the juvenile victim and the little girl's father suffering from life-threatening injuries. The mother was not injured. The family was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where the child was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver and the vehicle involved remained at the scene. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation. They did not indicate if the driver was arrested or detained. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A child and her parents were struck by a vehicle at 4th and King streets in San Francisco on Tuesday. Police said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital and her parents suffered life-threatening injuries. August 15, 2023.

At a news conference, Officer Robert Rueca said the family was struck in the intersection and the little girl was being pushed in the stroller by her parents.

Police said the victims were from out of town, but did not identify them. It is not clear what exactly led up to the collision. Police were still taking witness statements and gathering evidence, including surveillance video, as the evening wore on.

Officer Rueca said drugs or alcohol impairment do not appear to be a factor in this collision. He added that the area was full of pedestrians, vehicle traffic, and public transportation due to the Giants ballgame this evening. The accident is just outside the 4th and King Caltrain Station.

Video on social media shows a large emergency crew response at 4th and King.

The city's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area "due to fire activity" at 5:40 p.m. However, video posted to the Citizen App described the situation as a person trapped under a vehicle following a collision. When we asked Officer Rueca about people who reportedly tried to lift the vehicle off from the child, he only described it as a "chaotic situation." he said the vehicle may have been disabled.

"Everyone on scene, including our parking control officers, did everything they could to assist in that chaotic moment," said Rueca.

The situation was cleared for traffic just after 8 p.m.

