Child rescued from human trafficking in Oakland

A child was found and rescued from a human trafficking incident, the Oakland Police Department announced on Friday.

OPD received a tip from the National Human Trafficking Hotline about the child and opened an investigation. OPD detectives working with the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce (RCAHT) were able to find the child in Oakland. She has since been reunited with her family.

Police arrested a non-Oakland resident in the City of Emeryville last week in connection to the investigation, and that suspect is currently facing human trafficking charges, OPD said.

OPD says their offices have completed more than 500 investigations in relation to human trafficking, and more than 130 people were arrested in connection to the crimes. So far, 15 children have been rescued and offered services for safety and recovery. OPD has also arrested 42 people in relation to solicitation, which the department hopes will reduce some of the demand for these illegal activities.

An additional 17 people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, OPD says. Anyone who has information about human trafficking is asked to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or the City of Oakland tip line at 510-238-2373.

