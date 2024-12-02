Compton father arrested in shooting death of 9-year-old boy over holiday weekend

The Brief 9-year-old Princeton Jones was shot and killed in front of his grandfather's home in Compton on Saturday, Nov. 30. In an update, sheriff's officials identified his own father as the suspect. The motive is being investigated.



A family was left devastated and an investigation continues after a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed in front of his grandfather's house in Compton, authorities said. His father was later identified as the suspect.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened on S. Haskins Avenue and Alondra Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The young victim was identified by family members as Princeton Nicholas Jones.

"He’s innocent, he doesn’t deserve that. He wasn’t a bad kid and I’m going to miss my boy so much," Shenika Akins said. "If anyone knows who did this, can you please say something? Because my nephew didn’t deserve this."

On Monday morning, LA County detectives identified the boy's biological father, 32-year-old Nicholas Jones, as a suspect.

Detectives arrested Jones on Sunday for murder and child abuse resulting in death. He was booked at the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station.

"Tragedy struck when Princeton was fatally shot in front of his grandfather’s home… this senseless act has left our family devastated," a GoFundMe page created for the family read.

Loved ones described Princeton as "a beacon of joy, lighting up every room he entered with his humor and infectious smile."

"He was adored by his friends, family, and community, who all cherished the incredible person he was becoming," the fundraiser page stated.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD.