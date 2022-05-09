Child wounded in shooting on I-80 in Vacaville, CHP says

A 7-year-old was wounded in a shooting along Interstate 80 in Vacaville Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened around 4:19 p.m. on eastbound I-80, west of Alamo Drive.

The CHP said a blue Honda Accord was struck multiple times by gunfire and a child riding in the back seat was wounded.

The child sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Video sent to KTVU shows the Honda riddled with bullets oles towards the back of the vehicle, including the left rear passenger side.

Authorities have not yet provided information on a possible shooter or a suspect vehicle associated with the incident.