Children, ages 4 and 7, presumed dead after sneaker wave kills father in Jenner

article

A man died and authorities are still searching for his two young kids after they were pulled in the ocean by waves at Blind Beach in Jenner on Sunday afternoon.

The father, who died attempting to save his kids, was identified Monday as 40-year-old Michael Wynman of Petaluma, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the four-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl were swept away by a large wave Sunday around 2 p.m. and their father went in the water after them. He was able to grab his son, but they were swept out and eventually separated, according to Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman.

"We continue to help State Parks search for missing 4 and 6 year old at Blind Beach," Sonoma sheriff's office wrote in a tweet Monday, "The surf is very dangerous -- please don't come out here and try to help."

Witnesses at the beach near the mouth of the Russian River were able to wade out into the dangerous surf and bring the man to shore. Life-saving efforts were performed but Wynman died at the scene.

The children's mother was knocked to her knees but she made it to safety.

Advertisement

Deputies and lifeguards with California State Parks were patrolling the coast Monday. A rescue helicopter will join the search if weather permits.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter