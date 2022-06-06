Children witness man shot and injured at San Jose library, police call it gang-related

San Jose police are at the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting at a library where there were a number of witnesses to the shooting, including children. The man who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. at Hillview Branch Library near Clyde L. Fischer Middle School on the 1600 block of Hopkins Drive, police said. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Skyfox flew over and could see a police presence outside the library.

SJPD investigating shooting that left one man with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was chased toward the library by two adult male suspects and then shot either inside or near the library. Police said there were about 20 people inside the library at the time of the shooting including staff and children. The two armed suspects are outstanding. Police indicated this was likely gang related. SJPD's gang units are investigating.

Officer Steven Aponte, an SJPD spokesman acknowledged that people are sick and tired about hearing gun violence. "It's shocking that it's happened here, at a library in San Jose. But with that, we're asking that our community continue partnering with us. If they are aware of somebody who has a firearm, and is up to no good and if they know somebody who's involved in a gang and has a firearm, if they know somebody who perhaps is having mental health issues, and wants to self harm or harm others and has access to firearms, they can report that to us," he said.

Police said they are interviewing people who were inside the library at the time of the shooting. They are also interviewing neighbors in this residential area.

Traffic on Hopkins Drive will be impacted as police investigate. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Suspect descriptions were not made available. Anyone who has information about this shooting is being asked to come forward to police. The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.