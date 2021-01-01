Children's Fairyland closure to last through mid-March

Children's Fairyland in Oakland announced it will remain closed until mid-March due to the pandemic.

The theme park plans to reopen its fairy gates for three days a week beginning on Mar. 19. Then in April, the park will be open to guests five days a week.

The continuing closure is the latest chapter for the 70-year-old children's park which has had to furlough staff since it shut down in the spring.

In the meantime, Fairyland said it's offering lots of free programming, including interactive activities and storytimes on its website.