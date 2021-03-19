Children's Fairyland in Oakland reopens today after being closed for most of the pandemic

Children's Fairyland in Oakland reopens Friday morning after being closed for most of the pandemic, except for a brief time in December.



The family-friendly amusement park, along the shores of Lake Merritt, will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for now.

People will be let into the park in two shifts: One in the morning and another group in the afternoon.

The park will expand its operating hours in April.

April 1 is also when Six Flags Discovery Kingdom plans to reopen its Vallejo amusement park.

Earlier this month, the California Department of Health said that outdoor music and sports venues, along with theme parks, will be able to partially reopen starting April 1, with certain restrictions. For example, amusement parks may also open at 15 percent capacity, and greater capacities are allowed as counties progress to orange and yellow tiers.

Outdoor sports and live performances are eligible to reopen at 20 percent capacity for counties in the red tier.