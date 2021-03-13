Chilly temps, rain forecasted with possible Bay Area snow

A cold weather system packing chilly temperatures is expected to arrive Sunday and move quickly through the region, doling out some rain and a possible dusting of snow on Bay Area peaks.

Interior valleys and inland areas will see temperatures dip into the 30s, with 40s forecast for the rest of the region, the National Weather Service said.

CLAYTON, CA - FEB. 5: A tree is covered with snow near the summit of Mount Diablo in unincorporated Contra Costa County on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo by Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 2 WEATHER APP FOR iOS and ANDROID

The system could bring brief heavy rains and even small hail and isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday. Total rainfall will likely be light to moderate, forecasters said.

Light snow may dust the highest peaks in the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Advertisement

Clearing skies on Monday night will bring cold temperatures into early Tuesday.