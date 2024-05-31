Chobani buys Anchor Brewing Company

article

Anchor Brewing Company has been acquired by the family office of Chobani, the company announced on Friday.

Chobani CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya did not disclose how much money the purchase was for.

The purchase was made by Shepherd Futures, the parent company of Chobani.

Uluukaya said the deal marks a new beginning for Anchor Brewing, which has been closed since last year and an "optimistic opportunity to continue its 128-year legacy."

The purchase includes the Brewery, related real estate, intellectual property, and brand

Ulukaya says he plans to reserve the brand, honor Anchor’s history and heritage and keep the company in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Anchor Brewing announced last July it was ceasing operations and liquidating assets, citing economic factors and declining sales since 2016.

