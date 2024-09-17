CHP arrests more than 300 in Oakland in 2 months: Newsom

The California Highway Patrol has made 329 arrests, recovered 606 stolen vehicles and seized 35 firearms in two months, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday.

Newsom marked this as the halfway point of an East Bay operation, when he announced in July he would be quadrupling the number of CHP officer shifts over a four-month period to help with sideshows, carjacking and other criminal activity.

Newsom first announced he'd be sending in the CHP to help out more in Oakland in February; that first operation lasted five days.

Since then, Newsom said CHP officers have returned to Oakland in greater numbers. The entire increased effort has led to a total of 930 arrests, 1,809 stolen vehicles recovered, and 93 firearms seized since the beginning of its operation in February, Newsom's office said.

"We are seeing progress, but our work is far from over. By stepping up enforcement and engaging in surge operations, we’re continuing to make strides in addressing crime in Oakland," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement.

KTVU filed a Public Records Request in March to try to find comparable CHP arrest numbers to determine whether these arrests were greater, less than or the same as in years past.

This week, the CHP answered the request by stating the agency does not have a "centralized database capable of searching for or tracking the records you are seeking."

Newsom also announced on Tuesday that the CHP has installed all the state’s Flock cameras on state right of ways and the Oakland Police Department has installed over 100 cameras on city streets.

Already, the cameras have worked, Newsom said, pointing to a recent example.

The CHP arrested two armed carjacking suspects after receiving an alert from a Flock Safety camera near Fruitvale Avenue and E. 17th Street in Oakland on Sept. 7. When their officers tried to perform a traffic stop, the driver fled, but officers pursued and finally arrested them, Newsom's office said.