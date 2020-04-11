CHP: Brick that crashed through car window and killed passenger possibly intentional

article

Authorities believe someone threw or dropped a brick that crashed through a car window Friday night on State Highway 242 in Concord, killing a 63-year-old Antioch grandmother.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta when the brick smashed through the window at about 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car had been headed north on 242 near State Route 4 and the 20-year-old male driver pulled over after the incident and called 911, the CHP said.

Emergency crews provided livesaving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two children in the backseat were not injured.

It's not yet known where the brick came from and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.