CHP clocks Corvette going nearly 150 mph on Fairfield freeway

The Brief A California Highway Patrol officer was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 80 on Wednesday when the cruiser’s dash camera picked up a Corvette barreling past the officer at about 148 mph. The officer quickly caught up to the Corvette and pulled it over, and the driver is facing two points on his driver license, steep court fines and a a likely driver license suspension.



The California Highway Patrol on Sunday released video of an officer stopping a Corvette that was caught speeding down a Fairfield freeway at nearly 150 mph.

What we know:

A Solano CHP officer was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound side of Interstate 80 just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday when the cruiser’s dash camera picked up the white Corvette barreling past the officer at about 148 mph, according to a CHP statement.

The officer quickly caught up to the Corvette and pulled it over.

"The driver is now facing two points on his driver license, steep court fines, a likely driver license suspension through the DMV, and increased insurance rates as a result of those points," the CHP said.

What you can do:

The CHP emphasized that driving at such high speeds is very dangerous and advised motorists to slow down and obey posted speed limits.