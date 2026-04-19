CHP clocks Corvette going nearly 150 mph on Fairfield freeway
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Sunday released video of an officer stopping a Corvette that was caught speeding down a Fairfield freeway at nearly 150 mph.
What we know:
A Solano CHP officer was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound side of Interstate 80 just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday when the cruiser’s dash camera picked up the white Corvette barreling past the officer at about 148 mph, according to a CHP statement.
The officer quickly caught up to the Corvette and pulled it over.
"The driver is now facing two points on his driver license, steep court fines, a likely driver license suspension through the DMV, and increased insurance rates as a result of those points," the CHP said.
What you can do:
The CHP emphasized that driving at such high speeds is very dangerous and advised motorists to slow down and obey posted speed limits.
The Source: California Highway Patrol