CHP identifies Calistoga officer who struck 22-year-old woman

The California Highway Patrol has identified the Calistoga officer who struck a 22-year-old woman walking in a crosswalk and sending her to the hospital with serious head injuries.

Calistoga Police Sgt. Kristine Norton made a left turn Monday about 7 p.m. from Washington onto Berry Street when she struck the woman, the CHP said.

KTVU has not yet learned the name of the woman who was struck or the circumstances surrounding what caused Norton to strike her.

The CHP and police have not disclosed any more details.

Katy St. Clair from Bay City News contributed to this report.