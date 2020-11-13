CHP investigates freeway shooting near San Leandro; Mercedes struck twice

The California Highway Patrol on Friday morning raced to the scene of a freeway shooting in the San Leandro area.

The report came in about 5 a.m. on Interstate Highway 580 near the interchange with 238.

KTVU cameras spotted the Mercedes that was targeted. The driver did not suffer any injuries, despite having his car hit twice, and he was able to stop at the Walmart on Hesperian Boulevard, according to CHP Officer Gabe Walters.

Walters said two people in a grey sedan thought the Mercedes had cut them off, they got mad and one of them fired a gun twice on the freeway.

Walters didn't have any more information on the suspects, who drove off.